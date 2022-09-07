 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665, AND
667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley,
Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills, Fire
Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire
Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade
Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 665 East
Willapa Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Local
wind gusts to 50 mph in the Cascades, generally across crest and
ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15-25%.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Willamette Valley waterways to see more dead salmon in September and October

  • Updated
  • 0
Salmon in Willamette waterways

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is advising residents that rivers and streams in the Willamette Valley are about to see an increased number of dead salmon as the fish reach the end of their natural life cycle.

ODFW says in September and October salmon will return to Willamette Valley waterways to spawn a new generation of fish and die. The ODFW says thousands of fish would die in streams, enriching waterways with vital nutrients for stream ecosystems. These nutrients feed freshly-spawned salmon, as well as bears, otter, raccoons, eagles, ravens and numerous other animals as well as plants along stream banks, according to the ODFW.

The ODFW says staff and volunteers will be able to be seen throwing salmon carcasses into streams and rivers to help this natural process. However, they also say that salmon hold a bacterium in their bodies that can be fatally toxic to dogs. While recreating near Willamette Valley waterways, the ODFW recommends keeping a sharp eye on canine companions to make sure they don’t eat any salmon carcasses. ODFW says symptoms of salmon poisoning can include severe vomiting and diarrhea, but say most dogs will survive with immediate treatment.

Tags

Recommended for you