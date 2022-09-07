Willamette Valley waterways to see more dead salmon in September and October

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is advising residents that rivers and streams in the Willamette Valley are about to see an increased number of dead salmon as the fish reach the end of their natural life cycle.
ODFW says in September and October salmon will return to Willamette Valley waterways to spawn a new generation of fish and die. The ODFW says thousands of fish would die in streams, enriching waterways with vital nutrients for stream ecosystems. These nutrients feed freshly-spawned salmon, as well as bears, otter, raccoons, eagles, ravens and numerous other animals as well as plants along stream banks, according to the ODFW.
The ODFW says staff and volunteers will be able to be seen throwing salmon carcasses into streams and rivers to help this natural process. However, they also say that salmon hold a bacterium in their bodies that can be fatally toxic to dogs. While recreating near Willamette Valley waterways, the ODFW recommends keeping a sharp eye on canine companions to make sure they don’t eat any salmon carcasses. ODFW says symptoms of salmon poisoning can include severe vomiting and diarrhea, but say most dogs will survive with immediate treatment.