Winston home scorched in early-morning fire

WINSTON, Ore. -- A house fire was contained early Friday morning after burning a bedroom and attic and forcing occupants out, the Douglas County Fire District #2 reported.

According to the DCFD, firefighters from the DCFD and Winston-Dillard Fire District responded to a reported structure fire on Mellor Loop at about 5:02 a.m. on November 18. Fire officials said initial reports told them teenagers were trapped inside the building, but fortunately firefighters arriving at the scene found all occupants safe and accounted for outside the home.

Officials say the first crew to arrive on the scene reported fire coming from the back side of the home with fire burning on the building’s outside and extending into a bedroom and the attic. Firefighters say they were able to contain the fire to the one bedroom and extinguish hot spots in the attic. Officials have not yet released a probable cause for the fire.

