Winston man arrested after allegedly assaulting half-brother with knife, police say

WINSTON, Ore. – A Winston man was arrested and charged Wednesday afternoon following a fight with his half-brother, Winston police officials said.
Police said they responded to a domestic disturbance at 3:21 p.m. on April 12 in the 100 block of Suksdorf Street. The 42-year-old victim and witnesses told police that the suspect, Bradly Weeks, 32, of Winston, was armed with a knife, Winston police said.
The victim suffered cuts to his hand and chest and several scratches to his face, police said. Authorities said the victim went to urgent care and received stitches for his injuries.
Police officials said officers arrested Weeks without incident with the help of their K9, Nike. Weeks was charged with second-degree assault, menacing and harassment, and was transported to the Douglas County Jail.