Winston man arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle.

WINSTON, Ore. -- A man was sent to jail Wednesday evening after allegedly shooting at a sedan for an unknown reason, Winston Police Department said.
According to Winston police, officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Northwest Cary Street just after 4 p.m. on December 21. Police said that witnesses had told them that a man had shot a gun at a dark-colored sedan before walking into a home on the street. Police said the vehicle had last been seen driving towards Lookingglass Road.
Police said they found the suspect, later identified as Johnnie Kreps, 34, of Roseburg, inside the house with a family member. Police said Kreps agreed to come out of the home and into custody peacefully. Kreps was taken to Douglas County Corrections on two charges of unlawful use of a weapon, as well as charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless endangering, and menacing.