Winston man arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle.

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of 0.1 to
0.5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South
Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of light snow and/or sleet
is possible when precipitation first begins, which could
result in snow and sleet accumulations up to 0.5 inches. If
precipitation does being as snow and/or sleet, expect a very
quick transition to freezing rain. Temperatures appear most
likely to warm above freezing late Friday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 5 to 7 ft at 6 seconds through this evening, then
building to 8 to 12 ft at 13 seconds. East winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts to 30 kt, except localized gusts up to 35 kt
possible abeam gaps in the coastal terrain. Winds veering more
southerly on Friday.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 60
NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Winston man arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle.

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

WINSTON, Ore. -- A man was sent to jail Wednesday evening after allegedly shooting at a sedan for an unknown reason, Winston Police Department said.

According to Winston police, officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Northwest Cary Street just after 4 p.m. on December 21. Police said that witnesses had told them that a man had shot a gun at a dark-colored sedan before walking into a home on the street. Police said the vehicle had last been seen driving towards Lookingglass Road.

Police said they found the suspect, later identified as Johnnie Kreps, 34, of Roseburg, inside the house with a family member. Police said Kreps agreed to come out of the home and into custody peacefully. Kreps was taken to Douglas County Corrections on two charges of unlawful use of a weapon, as well as charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless endangering, and menacing.

Tags

Recommended for you