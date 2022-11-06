Winston man faces assault and attempt to commit murder charges following standoff

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.- A Winston Man is facing a number of charges including kidnapping, assault and attempt to commit murder or treason.
48-year-old Carlos Bernal is in Douglas County Jail following an hours long standoff near Green Saturday night.
Shortly after 9:00 p.m., deputies tried to stop of car in the 2500-block of Strickland Canyon Road. They said the driver tried to escape law enforcement.
Deputies said the driver then went down Lookingglass Road before turning onto Happy Valley Road. Deputies used spike strips before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road.
According to DSCO, Bernal and law enforcement fired gunshots at each other.
Deputies said Bernal entered an unsecured home in the 100-block of Bunting Court, where they said he held two people hostage. One of the hostages, a minor, was later able to escape on their own.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m., Bernal was taken into custody. The second hostage, an adult female, was found alive and determined to have been suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported by ambulance for treatment.
At this time, the Douglas County Major Crimes Team has been activated and is currently processing the scene. Officials said no further details will be released at this time.