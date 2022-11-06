 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Wet snow. Snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level 500 to 800 feet this evening,
but down to valley floor at times. Snow level rising to 1500
feet overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 13 to 17 ft at 14 seconds
and southwest winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Winston man faces assault and attempt to commit murder charges following standoff

  • Updated
  • 0
Carlos Bernal

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.- A Winston Man is facing a number of charges including kidnapping, assault and attempt to commit murder or treason.

48-year-old Carlos Bernal is in Douglas County Jail following an hours long standoff near Green Saturday night. 

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., deputies tried to stop of car in the 2500-block of Strickland Canyon Road. They said the driver tried to escape law enforcement.

Photos from the scene.

Deputies said the driver then went down Lookingglass Road before turning onto Happy Valley Road. Deputies used spike strips before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road. 

According to DSCO, Bernal and law enforcement fired gunshots at each other.

Photos from the scene.

Deputies said Bernal entered an unsecured home in the 100-block of Bunting Court, where they said he held two people hostage. One of the hostages, a minor, was later able to escape on their own.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., Bernal was taken into custody. The second hostage, an adult female, was found alive and determined to have been suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported by ambulance for treatment.

Photos from the scene.

At this time, the Douglas County Major Crimes Team has been activated and is currently processing the scene. Officials said no further details will be released at this time.

 

Recommended for you