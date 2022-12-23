Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING RAIN IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1
PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...


* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light
glaze.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South
Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are likely.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM PST
SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas of 7 to 10 ft with an average period of 6 or 7 and
southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 12 ft at 12 seconds and south
winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Gale
Watch, seas 11 to 13 ft at 10 seconds and south winds 25 to 30
kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 60
NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until noon PST today. Small
Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 AM PST Saturday. Gale
Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays

  • 0
Ice and snow emergency declared in Eugene

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.

Emergency service officials across the valley say the ice has led to several crashes, traffic delays, and street closures. The city of Springfield says Springfield Police Department responded to 81 calls for service overnight, including 19 crashes and six hit-and-run collisions. Eugene Springfield Fire says they estimate responding to more than 50 vehicle collisions between Thursday and Friday. Eugene Police Department says they recorded just under 50 crashes overnight. An emergency message sent by the Albany Police Department at about 8:40 a.m. on December 23 said the city of Albany experienced more than 100 crashes, and strongly advised residents to not go on the roads.

Vehicles stuck due to icy conditions in Eugene

Several vehicles skidded off the road due to icy conditions on a Eugene road.

Government offices across the state are reporting shortened hours or outright closures as the ice fouls their operations or stops staff from being able to safely get to the office. City officials with Corvallis, Eugene, Springfield, and Albany have announced that many public fixtures such as libraries and courthouses are opening much later, oftentimes as late as Noon. Public transportation services were especially affected by the icy roads, with Lane Transit District saying they expect to resume bus services by 11 a.m. on December 23 and other bus services reporting similar or slightly earlier resumption times. Residents should contact the office they wish to visit by phone or visit its website to learn more details on when, or if, it will be open.

Despite the widespread chaos caused by the ice storm, relief is on the way. Warmer air from the Pacific Ocean is expected to blow into the valley by about Noon on Friday, melting the ice and making conditions safer.

