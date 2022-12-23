Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.

Emergency service officials across the valley say the ice has led to several crashes, traffic delays, and street closures. The city of Springfield says Springfield Police Department responded to 81 calls for service overnight, including 19 crashes and six hit-and-run collisions. Eugene Springfield Fire says they estimate responding to more than 50 vehicle collisions between Thursday and Friday. Eugene Police Department says they recorded just under 50 crashes overnight. An emergency message sent by the Albany Police Department at about 8:40 a.m. on December 23 said the city of Albany experienced more than 100 crashes, and strongly advised residents to not go on the roads.

Government offices across the state are reporting shortened hours or outright closures as the ice fouls their operations or stops staff from being able to safely get to the office. City officials with Corvallis, Eugene, Springfield, and Albany have announced that many public fixtures such as libraries and courthouses are opening much later, oftentimes as late as Noon. Public transportation services were especially affected by the icy roads, with Lane Transit District saying they expect to resume bus services by 11 a.m. on December 23 and other bus services reporting similar or slightly earlier resumption times. Residents should contact the office they wish to visit by phone or visit its website to learn more details on when, or if, it will be open.

Despite the widespread chaos caused by the ice storm, relief is on the way. Warmer air from the Pacific Ocean is expected to blow into the valley by about Noon on Friday, melting the ice and making conditions safer.