Winter weather delays OSAA wrestling championship

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The harsh winter weather affecting much of the state has postponed the start of the Oregon School Activities Association Wrestling State Championship, the OSAA announced on social media late Wednesday night.
“We’re trying to push hotel rooms back and transportation,” said Mike Simons, the head wrestling coach at Thurston High School. “It’s been a little chaotic today around here.”
The tournament, set to take place in Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum, was originally scheduled to run from Thursday, February 23, through Saturday, February 25.
“Due to inclement weather and city/county wide state of emergencies, the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on the Rose Quarter Campus has informed us that their campus is closed on Thursday February 23,” the OSAA's announcement said.
The OSAA said they are “working to develop a revised schedule, and will provide updates as soon as possible.”
4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A weigh-ins and matches for both boys and girls were all supposed to take place on Thursday, ranging from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. Matches were to continue Friday afternoon late into the evening, with team awards coming at the end of the night.
The inclusion of 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A girls classes this year prompted the OSAA to make a three-day tournament schedule for the first time ever.
On the 5A and 6A side, boys and girls were supposed to weigh in Friday morning and have matches through the late afternoon. Their matches would pick up again Saturday morning and carry on through the day, ending with team awards late Saturday.
At around 12:00 p.m. Thursday, the OSAA announced a revised schedule on their website. This shifted the start of the tournament to Friday and pushed the finish to Sunday afternoon.
Under the revised schedule, the entire 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A boys and girls tournaments are starting and finishing on Friday. The 5A and 6A boys and girls matches are slated to begin Saturday, with championship matches for those classes happening early Sunday.
“We’ve never wrestled on a Sunday before,” Simons said. “But we’re used to adapting to whatever coming off of the COVID years. We’ve wrestled outside in the sun on mats… I guess these guys are kind of like Navy SEALs a little bit. Whatever you need to do to adapt, we'll do it.”
For those fans who purchased tickets for the tournament’s original dates, their tickets will still be valid for the rescheduled date.
Beneath the schedule revision, the OSAA included a note to visit their website or follow @OSAA on social media for the latest updates.