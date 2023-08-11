With heat wave on the horizon, cooling shelters open up

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – With temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit over the week of August 14, Lane County officials are opening up cooling centers and providing advice to help people beat the heat.

Cities in Lane County are opening a few cooling centers for the week of the heat wave to help residents beat the heat. A list of cooling centers can be found on Lane County’s website. Outside of Lane County, the City of Roseburg is also opening its Senior Center to act as a cooling center for the duration of the heat wave.

Eugene Springfield Fire advised residents to stay hydrated and drink more water than usual during hot days, especially if they are physically active. For those planning to stay inside, ESF said to inspect HVAC and air conditioning units to make sure they’re working properly, and for those going outside, ESF advised residents to wear sunscreen and hats, and to keep an eye on kids and seniors as they are more vulnerable to dehydration and heat exhaustion. ESF said anyone who plans to go hiking should tell someone where they plan to go and when they expect to be back so they can alert first responders in an emergency.