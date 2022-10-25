Witness recalls moments leading up to largest fentanyl bust in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police are calling it the largest fentanyl bust in the history of their department.
According to police, 18 pounds of suspected fentanyl, 12 firearms, and more than $47,000 in cash were all seized from Portland resident Andre Johnson, 42, after he was found slumped over his steering wheel at the intersection of east 11th Avenue and High Street.
KEZI spoke to the woman who saw Johnson at the stoplight and called the police. She asked to remain anonymous.
"I was on the street, and this guy stopped at a green light and sat there for about three light cycles. The cars around him were honking," the woman said.
She said Johnson was in a nice Range Rover and went over to check on him.
"We went and knocked on his door, and he was incapacitated. He was kind of in and out of it. He looked at us and didn't even seem to recognize that we were people, which was a little scary," the woman said.
That's when she called 911 and grabbed her car to block his parked car until the police got there.
"I had my car nearby, and I parked it behind him and put on my hazards because his car was off, and it was 10:45 at night and he was going to get rear-ended," the woman said.
Police said when they arrived, they blocked Johnson's car in before waking him up. They said when he woke up, Johnson attempted to start his car and refused commands to stop. Police then got him out of the car, and that's when they spotted a gun near his feet. They also saw the bags of Fentanyl, which they said matched the description of counterfeit oxycodone pills they've seen on the streets.
According to police, Johnson also had warrants out for his arrest.
The witness told KEZI said she never thought it would end with such a big arrest.
As for nearby resident Rick Lambert, he said he is not surprised.
"It doesn't surprise me. It really is a problem that has seemed to have gotten worse over the years," Lambert said.
It has some University of Oregon students like Tito Flores on high alert.
"It's scary but feels safe, too, because they were able to discover it," Flores said.
Officials with the Eugene Police Department are warning the community that no street drug is safe. And they said it should be assumed that any illicit drug could contain Fentanyl. They are urging everyone to be extra cautious right now as they've seen an increase in street drugs containing Fentanyl.
They also recommend carrying Narcan, an overdose reversal nasal spray, just in case.