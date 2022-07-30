Witnesses recall chilling moments leading up to downtown Eugene shooting

EUGENE, Ore.-- Witnesses are still shaken up as they try to piece together what led to the shooting at The Davis on July 30.
Witness Sam Abuain told KEZI he was at the Davis when the shots were fired.
"Out here, bullets flying, I'm ducking," Abuain said. "It was a mess, it was a mess; I'm not going to lie. A guy took a gun out of his fanny pack and just started shooting."
He said he came outside to get some fresh air when he heard several rounds go off, saying two large groups of people were standing outside the bar when suddenly a fight broke out.
"I saw one of the males just go over, and boom knocked one of the females out cold," Abuain said. "Homie that got shot basically went up to the dude that hit the female initially and confronted him about it. The dude who shot the victim warned him in advance. He was like, I'm going to shoot you if you come any closer."
Abuain said the victim went in for a punch, and that's when the suspect started shooting.
"He fired, I believe, four or five shots total; two of them hit the guy," Abuain said. "I saw the whole thing; he was standing right there. I hope he made it."
Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Kelon Logan. They said both Logan and the victim were taken to a local hospital. According to police, the victim is expected to live.
Witness Niall Vallega said he was working across the street at Buy2 when the shots went off.
"I looked away, and I looked back, and there was a bunch of security, and there was a shot fired," Vallega said.
He said he dropped to the ground and immediately took cover took cover and watched as hundreds of people ran in all different directions.
"It was completely crazy; everyone was outside," Vallega said.
Both witnesses said they're shaken up, but they're thankful more people weren't injured. And they're making a plea for change.
"Stop the violence, you know?" Vallega said.
Logan is Lane County Jail facing charges of assault and unlawful use of a weapon.