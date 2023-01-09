Witnesses recall hit-and-run that killed a Eugene teenager; police search for suspect

EUGENE, Ore. -- Witnesses recall the tragic moments of when a 17-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday evening.

Police said this happened just before 9:20 p.m. near west Seventh Avenue and Van Buren Street.

A witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, told KEZI the young man had just left the gas station on the corner and was crossing west Seventh Avenue when a car hit him before he could make it to the other side. The driver then sped away.

"The driver came down the road and hit him next to the curb, and that's where he laid. There was glass everywhere. It was a very sad, sad moment," she said.

As of Monday night, police are still searching for the suspect vehicle, which is described as a 2006 to 2009 light-colored Land Rover.

Sam Shuey lived on the corner of west Seventh Avenue and Van Buren Street and said it's a heavily trafficked area with very few crosswalks.

"There's a lot of people walking, people just running across the highway, and they're not paying too much attention," Shuey said.

As far as drivers, he said some are even worse.

"They will not slow down for you, so you better make sure the way is clear before you go," Shuey said.

Both Shuey and the witness said this isn't the first time something tragic has happened on this road or in the area.

"People love to speed. Crosswalks could be implemented a little bit more. The only ones are way down the road in either direction," Shuey said.

According to data from the Eugene Police Department, looking at the months when it's darker outside, from October 2022 to January 2023, there's been 63 total vehicle-pedestrian and bike crashes. For the entire year of 2022, there were 233 crashes. In 2021, there were 202.

These numbers are something Logan Telles, a transportation planner with Eugene, always keeps an eye on.

"There are definitely certain behaviors that are really prominent in our crash data. One thing in our community that's a significant factor in our fatal crashes is, unfortunately, intoxicated driving," Telles said.

Telles said their Vision Zero program data shows 40% of fatal driver collisions include some form of intoxication, 47% for pedestrian-related fatalities, and 29% involve bicyclists.