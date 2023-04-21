Wolf spotted near Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said it received reports of a wolf sighting around the Mosby Creek area near Cottage Grove recently.
The wolf, a 2-year old male designated OR125, was identified to be from a pack in Douglas County. The department said it is normal for a young male to venture off on its own. They are often looking for new territory or a mate, in an act called “dispersing”.
According to a 2022 report, there were 178 confirmed wolves in Oregon. The department has been able to place collars on some. They use either a radio collar or a GPS collar, which OR125 is wearing. Though it is not able to locate in real time, it helps the ODFW understand what it’s dealing with.
“We can see its movements and if we have a situation where the wolf is staying in an area for quite a while, then we might declare something called an area of known wolf activity, and that's when we know we have a resident wolf, not a dispersing wolf,” Michelle Dennehy, a spokesperson for the ODFW, said.
At this time, the department said there is no evidence that OR125 has become a resident wolf. It was spotted in forested areas, and Dennehy says they rarely venture near residential areas.
“That's unlikely just because wolves are going to tend to avoid that kind of area. Any kind of wolf attacks of people are very rare,” she said.
Dennehy says even if attacks on people are rare, there are still good things to know if one finds themselves in an area with wolf activity.
“One good practice is to know that wolves are territorial, particularly against other canines, so dogs, so if you're in an area where there could be a wolf it's good to keep your dog leashed or at least keep it under your control because you're more likely to get into trouble if a free ranging dog encounters a wolf," Dennehy said.
ODFW said they do not believe OR125 will be staying in the area.