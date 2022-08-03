Woman accused of assaulting disabled young man to appear in court

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Jennifer Mast, the woman accused of injuring a young disabled man on multiple occasions, has had new charges filed against her.

Mast was arrested by Springfield police on June 28 on charges of second-degree assault and three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. A video had surfaced of Mast apparently shoving an object into a disabled young man’s ear. Police say their investigation at the time showed that Mast had broken some of his fingers and assaulted him in the head and groin on previous occasions.

When Mast was charged, the Lane County District Attorney had formally charged her with one count of first-degree criminal mistreatment. On August 3, the DA added a charge of second-degree assault as well as another count of first-degree criminal mistreatment. Mast is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on August 17.