Woman accused of manslaughter in Highway 58 crash out on bail

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman accused of causing the death of a child in a fatal crash back in November is out on bail as of Monday morning.

According to Oregon State Police, in the evening of November 20, Amber Gonzalez-Riddle was headed west on Highway 58 when she crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with another car. Troopers said that car caught fire and, shortly after, was completely engulfed in flames after the occupants were removed. Troopers said Riddle had three passengers in her car, including an adult and two children in the back seat. According to OSP officials, a five-year-old passenger died in the crash, and her two other passengers plus the two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Court documents show Riddle is currently charged with two counts of third-degree assault, one count of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of recklessly endangering another, and one count of driving under the influence. Court documents also show that on January 28, Riddle’s bail was paid and she was released from jail on several conditions set by the Lane County Circuit Court. Among those conditions are requirements to participate in electronic surveillance and alcohol monitoring. She is next scheduled to appear in court on March 14 for trial.