Woman almost lit on fire in domestic dispute

LAKESIDE, Ore.- A woman is in the hospital after she was almost lit on fire in Coos County.
According to the Coos County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Lakeside area at about 10:47 a.m. on Tuesday, to a report of a woman who had accelerant poured on her and was nearly lit on fire.
The victim was treated at the scene and transported by ambulance to a local medical facility.
Officials said during the investigation, they determined the suspect was 61-year-old Peter Sialaris of Lakeside.
Officers said they surrounded Sialaris' home at one point, and the Emergency Response Team (ERT), which is a multi-agency team, was activated and responded to the suspect's address inside the city of Lakeside.
They said search warrant was obtained and subsequently, Sialaris’ home was searched, however he wasn't found.
A short time later Sialaris returned to his home and was interviewed by law enforcement about the incident.
Sialaris and taken into custody and is now in the Coos County Jail where he was booked on the charges of Attempted Assault I, Attempted Arson I, and Menacing Domestic.