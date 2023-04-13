Woman and dogs rescued from stranded vehicle after being stuck in snow overnight

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A woman who had gotten lost on snowy back roads in Coos County had to spend Wednesday night in her cold car with her dogs, but was found safe by Coos County deputies, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the CCSO, they heard a 911 call at 7:21 a.m. on April 13 from a woman who said she and her two dogs had gotten stuck in the snow in the mountains of Coos County the previous night. According to the woman, she had gotten lost in the woods while traveling to Bandon from Interstate 5, the CCSO said. Dispatchers were able to eventually pinpoint her location on Weaver Creek Road, the CCSO said.
A timber deputy was dispatched to help the woman, and the CCSO said he arrived at her location at about 9:30 a.m. on April 13. Deputies said that although the woman and her dogs were cold, tired and shaken up, they were otherwise unharmed. The CCSO said the responding deputy towed her vehicle out of the snow, then escorted her back to Highway 42, where she was given directions to Bandon.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office recommended people take the time to plan their trips in advance, especially with cold weather and snow persisting in remote parts of Oregon. They recommended tripcheck.com as a good website to plan a route in advance.