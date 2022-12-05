Woman arrested after allegedly driving through retaining wall, EPD reports

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is facing charges including reckless driving and hit-and-run after allegedly driving through a retaining wall and running from the scene Saturday night, Eugene Police Department said.
According to EPD, officers responded to a house on Quaker Street at about 7:25 p.m. on December 3. Police said they arrived to find an SUV had run over a curb, drove into a retaining wall and a tree, and had come to rest in the front yard of a house. Police said that bystanders in the area at the time tried to help the driver, later identified as Ashley Elizabeth Wilamoski, 30, but she allegedly got out of the vehicle and ran away from the scene.
Police said some bystanders followed Wilamoski, and saw her going into a backyard on Kevington Street. According to EPD, an officer found Wilamoski in the backyard and arrested her without further incident. Police said after an investigation, she was taken to the Lane County Jail and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while suspended, reckless driving, and hit-and-run.