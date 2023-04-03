Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man with tent pole

EUGENE, Ore. – A woman was taken into police custody Monday morning after allegedly stabbing her significant other in the eye with a tent pole, Eugene police said.
According to the Eugene Police Department, officers were called out to a reported stabbing at about 7:45 a.m. on April 3. When they arrived to the scene under the bike bridge on Fern Ridge Bike Path near City View Street, Police said they found a 42-year-old man had been stabbed in the eye with a tent pole. EPD said a 43-year-old female suspect was still at the scene when they arrived.
Police said Eugene Springfield Fire emergency medical services determined the injury the man suffered to his eye to be minor. Police said the two individuals were known to be in a relationship. Police said the woman was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant and charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault.