Woman arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle at knifepoint

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman who stole a car from two 18-year-old girls at knifepoint Thursday was arrested after a vehicle pursuit, according to the Eugene Police Department.
According to EPD, officers responded to a physical dispute at East Broadway and Willamette Street at 10:43 p.m. on February 9. When they arrived, police said they found two 18-year-old women had their vehicle stolen by another woman, later identified as Jerimy Sara Laxton, 37.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle had gotten out of the car and was approached by Laxton. Laxton, who police said had a knife, reportedly began pushing and shoving the driver and, when she screamed, made jabbing motions at her. Police said that when the victim’s passenger got out of the car and tried to help her friend, Laxton also threatened her with the knife. Police said a 39-year-old man who works in the area ran over to try to help the teenagers, and told them to get away from the suspect. As they did so, Laxton got in the car and sped off eastbound on west Broadway towards Oak Street.
Police said the stolen vehicle had a tracker inside, and officers were able to locate the car on Interstate 5 near Cottage Grove. Eugene police said they tried to pull over Laxton, but she refused to stop. Police said they used force to stop the vehicle. Laxton was arrested and sent to the Lane County jail on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, eluding the police by vehicle, reckless driving, and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Police said she was also found to have a warrant out of Oklahoma.