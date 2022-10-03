Woman arrested after driving into oncoming traffic on I-5, OSP says

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is facing charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after she allegedly drove against traffic on Interstate 5 and caused one accident, Oregon State Police said.
According to OSP, at about 11:20 a.m. on October 2, they were alerted to a grey Hyundai driving southbound in the northbound lane of I-5 north of Eugene. OSP said the vehicle caused one accident near milepost 208 as a Ford F-150 swerved to avoid it. The driver of the F-150 was reportedly uninjured, and the vehicle was drivable and not towed according to OSP.
OSP said that after the accident with the truck, the Hyundai driver stopped momentarily, then continued driving head-on into traffic. OSP said they caught up with the vehicle near milepost 206. Troopers say they saw the Hyundai swerve to avoid another pickup truck, at which point they were able to pin the car in place with their patrol vehicles and arrest the driver.
OSP said the driver, later identified as Heather Marie Bolton, 48, of Oakridge, was placed in handcuffs and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries and suspected impairment. Bolton is charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and failing to preform the duties of a driver.