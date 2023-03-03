Woman arrested after fire destroys RV

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is facing a charge of arson after allegedly setting a fire that destroyed an RV on a Eugene street Thursday, the Eugene Police Department reported.
According to the EPD, at about 1:28 p.m. on March 2, EPD officers responded to a recreational vehicle fire in the area of River Road and Corliss Lane. When they arrived, police said they found Eugene Springfield Fire already working to put the fire out and contain a downed power line. After an investigation, EPD said they developed reason to believe the fire may have been intentionally set.
Police said they arrested a suspect, later identified by court records as Amber Summer Quatier, 46, and took her to the Lane County Jail. EPD said at the jail Quatier was determined to be in need of medical attention for minor injuries sustained at the scene, so she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment before being taken back to the jail. She currently faces a charge of first-degree arson.