Woman arrested and brush fire contained after sparking on Skinner Butte

EUGENE, Ore. - A brush fire that sparked on Skinner Butte Monday afternoon has been contained, according to Eugene Springfield fire.
According to Eugene Police, the original call that came in was in regards to an armed subject.
Witnesses in the area recall hearing a woman screaming and running down the hill at the time of the fire.
The woman, who is in her thirties, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. and police found a fake pellet gun and a butane torch on her.
She is being charged with arson and disorderly conduct.
About a dozen firefighters responded to the scene to get it under control.