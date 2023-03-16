Woman arrested, charged for allegedly striking man with plate

BARVIEW, Ore. -- Coos County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested a Coos Bay woman on Wednesday, March 15, who allegedly struck and injured a man with a plate, according to the sheriff’s office.
A CCSO deputy and Charleston Fire and Bay Cities Ambulance personnel responded to a report of a disturbance on Matthew Road, the sheriff’s office said. The victim had already been transported to Bay Area Hospital for their injuries by the time the deputy arrived, authorities said.
The suspect, Carolina Ahumada, 30, of Coos Bay, was still on the scene, deputies said. Authorities said the deputy spoke with all involved parties, including children present. Subsequently, Ahumada was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, the sheriff’s office said.
Ahumada was booked at the Coos County Jail.