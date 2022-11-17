Woman arrested, charged with manslaughter after death of infant

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A woman is in jail Thursday after an infant she had been hired to care for died as a result of abusive head trauma, the Coos County District Attorney reported.
According to the Coos County DA, on November 14 the Coos County 911 Center heard a call from a person later identified as Hayley Reanne Steele, 27, of Myrtle Point, who said a baby she was caring for was not breathing normally and that the child’s eyes “were not responding in a normal manner.” The DA said that Coos County deputies and medical personnel from Coquille and Myrtle Point responded to the call and found a 10-month-old infant in critical condition.
The DA said the child was taken to Coquille Valley Hospital where they were found to have a skull fracture and internal bleeding in the brain, then flown to a hospital in Portland. The DA said medical personnel at the hospital determined the child’s injuries were not accidental or naturally caused, and were the result of abusive head trauma. The DA said that despite doctors’ best efforts, the infant passed away on November 16 at about 9 p.m.
The DA said that the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police immediately started an investigation into the case which involved a search of the home where the infant was being cared for and the interviewing of multiple witnesses. The DA said Steele was arrested and sent to the Coos County Jail in the morning of November 17 on charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, and first-degree criminal mistreatment. The Coos County DA said charges were formally filed later on Thursday, and Steele appeared in court for arraignment just after 8 a.m. on November 18. Her next court date is December 2.
Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.