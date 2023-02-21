 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY
TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2
inches, except 2 to 4 inches above 500 feet.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below 500 feet, snow accumulations will
be spotty and will likely vary considerably. Snow will be most
likely to stick to road surfaces late Wednesday night into
early Thursday morning. Roads that remain wet Wednesday
evening will likely freeze by Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Woman arrested for allegedly stealing mail after punching man, CCSO says

  • Updated
  • 0
Coos County Sheriff's Office

LAKESIDE, Ore. -- A woman is facing charges of disorderly conduct and mail theft after a deputy allegedly spotted her punching a man in the head, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the CCSO, at about 1:13 p.m. on February 20 a deputy was sent to Spinreel Road near Lakeside after a theft of mail was reported. The CCSO said that the deputy and an Oregon State Police trooper turned onto Spinreel Road from Highway 101 and spotted the suspect vehicle on the side of the road under a railroad bridge. CCSO officials said the deputy recognized the vehicle from a stop earlier that day, but no crime had been observed during that contact.

Deputies said the suspect, Kaitlyn Campbell, 24, was sitting in the vehicle with a male occupant. The CCSO said that while the deputy spoke with Campbell and the other occupant, Campbell became agitated and punched the man in the head. Deputies said Campbell was immediately taken into custody. Further investigation found Campbell possessed stolen mail from businesses on Spinreel Road as well as stolen gift cards from a Safeway in North Bend, according to the CCSO.

The CCSO says Campbell was taken to the Coos County Jail on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, and theft of mail.

Tags

Recommended for you