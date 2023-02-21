Woman arrested for allegedly stealing mail after punching man, CCSO says

LAKESIDE, Ore. -- A woman is facing charges of disorderly conduct and mail theft after a deputy allegedly spotted her punching a man in the head, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the CCSO, at about 1:13 p.m. on February 20 a deputy was sent to Spinreel Road near Lakeside after a theft of mail was reported. The CCSO said that the deputy and an Oregon State Police trooper turned onto Spinreel Road from Highway 101 and spotted the suspect vehicle on the side of the road under a railroad bridge. CCSO officials said the deputy recognized the vehicle from a stop earlier that day, but no crime had been observed during that contact.
Deputies said the suspect, Kaitlyn Campbell, 24, was sitting in the vehicle with a male occupant. The CCSO said that while the deputy spoke with Campbell and the other occupant, Campbell became agitated and punched the man in the head. Deputies said Campbell was immediately taken into custody. Further investigation found Campbell possessed stolen mail from businesses on Spinreel Road as well as stolen gift cards from a Safeway in North Bend, according to the CCSO.
The CCSO says Campbell was taken to the Coos County Jail on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, and theft of mail.