Woman arrested for meth possession after traffic violation

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 3 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 ft at 17 seconds and northwest winds south veering northwest 10 to 15 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 3 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Building longer period swell on Saturday could result in periodic higher waves than listed. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&