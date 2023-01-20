Woman arrested for meth possession after traffic violation

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A woman who was pulled over for a traffic violation early Wednesday morning ended up going to jail after deputies found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in her vehicle, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
The BCSO said a deputy stopped a Chevrolet Silverado on Alta Vista Drive near Grant Avenue in Corvallis for a traffic violation at about 1 a.m. on January 18. The BCSO said that as the deputy conducted the traffic stop, they noticed suspicious activity and searched the vehicle, finding about 130 grams of meth. Deputies said this is more than 65 times the amount required to violate the law for methamphetamine possession.
Deputies said the driver, Katherine Eva Stark, 48, of Corvallis, was taken to the Benton County Jail and cited for driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and possession of meth. The BCSO reminds the public not to drive under the influence of intoxicants, and says residents should report any suspicious activity related to the use or distribution of drugs to 541-766-6858.