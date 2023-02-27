Woman arrested for reckless driving on I-5, Eugene police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A 21-year-old Corvallis woman is facing a charge of reckless driving after making several dangerous passes on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the Eugene Police Department.

According to Eugene police, a traffic officer was using a lidar gun to monitor traffic on Interstate 105 between Coburg Road and Interstate 5 when he noticed a speeding Subaru at about 10:04 a.m. on February 27. EPD said the officer flowed the car, intending to pull it over for a traffic stop, but it abruptly went across two lanes to its right and took the off-ramp to southbound I-5. The car then proceeded to pass a pickup on the single-lane off-ramp, pass another vehicle on the shoulder where the ramp meets the interstate, and then pass a third vehicle in the left lane of the interstate using the left-hand median area, according to EPD.

The car then finally stopped for the officer moments later, EPD said. Eugene police said the officer arrested the driver, identified as Nora Grace Baumgart, 21, of Corvallis, and she was taken to the Lane County Jail on a charge of reckless driving. There, EPD said she was issued citations for reckless driving and for violating the speed limit.