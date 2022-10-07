COOS BAY, Ore. – A woman accused of hitting a man with her car in a parking lot who later died from his injuries has been convicted of first-degree manslaughter by a Coos County jury.
Kelsey Culver, 31, was accused of hitting Kyle Hagquist with her car on March 22 and driving away without stopping to help the injured man. Hagquist was taken to a hospital, but later passed away from his injuries. Culver was arrested on the same day as the incident and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and failure to perform the duties of driver to injured persons.
Court documents show that on October 6, a Coos County jury found Culver not guilty of second-degree murder. However, documents say that if the defendant is not found guilty of second-degree murder, they may still be found guilty of first-degree manslaughter. The jury found Culver guilty of first-degree manslaughter as well as failing to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons.
Culver is scheduled to appear in court again on October 12 for sentencing.