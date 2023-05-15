Woman faces multiple charges following domestic disturbance, deputies say

NORTH BEND, Ore. – An investigation by Coos County sheriff’s deputies into a domestic disturbance on Friday evening led to one arrest, authorities.
CCSO officials said deputies responded at 9:32 p.m. on May 12 to a disturbance happening on Wildwood Road north of North Bend. There were several parties reported as involved in the incident, deputies said.
Sheriff’s officials said that Darcy R. Stemmerman, 42, became uncooperative with deputies on scene during the investigation. After speaking with all participants and witnesses to the disturbance, deputies arrested and charged Stemmerman with domestic harassment, CCSO officials said.
Stemmerman’s conduct during her arrest led to additional charges of resisting arrest and third-degree attempted escape, sheriff’s deputies said. CCSO officials said Stemmerman was transported to the Coos County Jail, where she remains in custody.