.Slow moving thunderstorms have potential to produce periods of very
heavy rain this afternoon and evening. Not all areas will receive
rainfall and some areas may receive very heavy rainfall exceeding
one-half inch to one inch in less than an hour.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington,
roughly including the Coast Range Crest and points eastward.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,
especially in urban areas. Debris flows are possible in areas of
the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire, the 2020 Wildfires, and the 2022 Cedar
Creek Fire.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Slow moving thunderstorms and high atmospheric moisture have
produced conditions conducive for localized very heavy
rainfall. Amounts in excess of 1 inch per hour may occur with
the most stationary storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Woman faces multiple charges following domestic disturbance, deputies say

Coos County Sheriff's Office

NORTH BEND, Ore. – An investigation by Coos County sheriff’s deputies into a domestic disturbance on Friday evening led to one arrest, authorities.

CCSO officials said deputies responded at 9:32 p.m. on May 12 to a disturbance happening on Wildwood Road north of North Bend. There were several parties reported as involved in the incident, deputies said.

Sheriff’s officials said that Darcy R. Stemmerman, 42, became uncooperative with deputies on scene during the investigation. After speaking with all participants and witnesses to the disturbance, deputies arrested and charged Stemmerman with domestic harassment, CCSO officials said.

Stemmerman’s conduct during her arrest led to additional charges of resisting arrest and third-degree attempted escape, sheriff’s deputies said. CCSO officials said Stemmerman was transported to the Coos County Jail, where she remains in custody.

