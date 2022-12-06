Woman fights off attacker while walking dog; police say what to do if it happens to you

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TO 10 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 6 to 11 ft at 15 seconds and
southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 4 to 6 ft at 9 seconds and south
winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 PM Wednesday to 4 AM PST
Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM to 10 PM PST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TO 10 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 6 to 11 ft at 15 seconds and
southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 4 to 6 ft at 9 seconds and south
winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 PM Wednesday to 4 AM PST
Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM to 10 PM PST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Woman fights off attacker while walking dog; police say what to do if it happens to you

  • Updated
  • 0

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is recovering after fighting off an unknown man who tried to grab her while she was walking her dog Monday morning, Eugene Police Department said.

According to EPD, in the morning of December 5, an officer responded to a report of a woman who had been attacked on the sidewalk of west 18th Avenue. The officer said he spoke to the woman at a local hospital, where she was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the woman gave an account of the attack to the officer. The victim reported she had been walking her husky at about 6:15 a.m. on December 5 and was on the west 18th Avenue sidewalk near the bus stop west of Brittany Street when an unknown man grabbed her face from behind and covered her mouth. Police said she told them she was able to fight his hands off her face, but he punched her and she fell to the ground. Her dog bit the assailant on the leg in defense of its owner and the attacker fled heading east, according to police.

Police say they are searching for the attacker, who is described as a light-skinned man, possibly in his 30s, who was last seen wearing a dark gray or black hoodie, dark blue jeans, a black mask over his nose and mouth, and light gray gloves. Police said they were told he smelled like a campfire, and was wearing hiking boots with one boot torn near the toe, showing some sock. Police ask anyone with tips about the case call 541-682-5111.

Woman fights off attacker

Steven Chambers, a Community Engagement Specialist with the Eugene Police Department said that while it doesn't happen often, they're seeing more reports of people being attacked or assaulted while out walking.

"You should always be vigilant to who and what is around you at all times," Chambers said.

He said while you are walking, you should keep your head on a swivel, and if you're listening to music, make sure you only have on earbud in, and leave the other in your pocket. 

"If you're just using one in your ear, the other ear is going to be available to key in on different noises," Chambers said. 

Chambers suggests you should also use the buddy system when walking in the early mornings or evenings. 

"Don't be walking in the dark by yourself if at all possible and not on non main walkways," Chambers said. 

He said if you were to get attacked, the first thing you should do is fight, yell and scream 'police.'

"If you're fighting and screaming for police, they're going to flee. Most of the time, these criminals, they're just looking for an easy opportunity, and an easy victim as well," Chambers said. 

Chambers said it's important you don't give into their demands and don't act like a victim. 

"They're not expecting someone to fight back, so once you fight back initially and cause resistance to them, that's going to throw them off," Chambers said. 

Many people who walk the area every day like nearby resident Emily said they are shocked to hear about what happened. 

"It's loud over here because of all the cars going by, but I've never had any negative experiences walking this path," Emily said. 

Emily said she's now going to pay closer attention to her surroundings. 

"It makes me nervous and makes me happy that I carry pepper spray. I think it's sad that women in our society have to be this careful," Emily said. 

Nearby resident Dennette Wearing said she's seen the victim walking by with her husky. 

"I've seen her a lot of times, walking her dog up and down the street. It's kind of disturbing because that usually doesn't happen around here and a lot of people walk their dogs alone here," Wearing said. 

Tags

Recommended for you