Woman fights off attacker while walking dog; police say what to do if it happens to you

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is recovering after fighting off an unknown man who tried to grab her while she was walking her dog Monday morning, Eugene Police Department said.
According to EPD, in the morning of December 5, an officer responded to a report of a woman who had been attacked on the sidewalk of west 18th Avenue. The officer said he spoke to the woman at a local hospital, where she was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the woman gave an account of the attack to the officer. The victim reported she had been walking her husky at about 6:15 a.m. on December 5 and was on the west 18th Avenue sidewalk near the bus stop west of Brittany Street when an unknown man grabbed her face from behind and covered her mouth. Police said she told them she was able to fight his hands off her face, but he punched her and she fell to the ground. Her dog bit the assailant on the leg in defense of its owner and the attacker fled heading east, according to police.
Police say they are searching for the attacker, who is described as a light-skinned man, possibly in his 30s, who was last seen wearing a dark gray or black hoodie, dark blue jeans, a black mask over his nose and mouth, and light gray gloves. Police said they were told he smelled like a campfire, and was wearing hiking boots with one boot torn near the toe, showing some sock. Police ask anyone with tips about the case call 541-682-5111.
Steven Chambers, a Community Engagement Specialist with the Eugene Police Department said that while it doesn't happen often, they're seeing more reports of people being attacked or assaulted while out walking.
"You should always be vigilant to who and what is around you at all times," Chambers said.
He said while you are walking, you should keep your head on a swivel, and if you're listening to music, make sure you only have on earbud in, and leave the other in your pocket.
"If you're just using one in your ear, the other ear is going to be available to key in on different noises," Chambers said.
Chambers suggests you should also use the buddy system when walking in the early mornings or evenings.
"Don't be walking in the dark by yourself if at all possible and not on non main walkways," Chambers said.
He said if you were to get attacked, the first thing you should do is fight, yell and scream 'police.'
"If you're fighting and screaming for police, they're going to flee. Most of the time, these criminals, they're just looking for an easy opportunity, and an easy victim as well," Chambers said.
Chambers said it's important you don't give into their demands and don't act like a victim.
"They're not expecting someone to fight back, so once you fight back initially and cause resistance to them, that's going to throw them off," Chambers said.
Many people who walk the area every day like nearby resident Emily said they are shocked to hear about what happened.
"It's loud over here because of all the cars going by, but I've never had any negative experiences walking this path," Emily said.
Emily said she's now going to pay closer attention to her surroundings.
"It makes me nervous and makes me happy that I carry pepper spray. I think it's sad that women in our society have to be this careful," Emily said.
Nearby resident Dennette Wearing said she's seen the victim walking by with her husky.
"I've seen her a lot of times, walking her dog up and down the street. It's kind of disturbing because that usually doesn't happen around here and a lot of people walk their dogs alone here," Wearing said.