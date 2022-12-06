Woman fights off attacker while walking dog

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is recovering after fighting off an unknown man who tried to grab her while she was walking her dog Monday morning, Eugene Police Department said.
According to EPD, in the morning of December 5, an officer responded to a report of a woman who had been attacked on the sidewalk of west 18th Avenue. The officer said he spoke to the woman at a local hospital, where she was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the woman gave an account of the attack to the officer. The victim reported she had been walking her husky at about 6:15 a.m. on December 5 and was on the west 18th Avenue sidewalk near the bus stop west of Brittany Street when an unknown man grabbed her face from behind and covered her mouth. Police said she told them she was able to fight his hands off her face, but he punched her and she fell to the ground. Her dog bit the assailant on the leg in defense of its owner and the attacker fled heading east, according to police.
Police say they are searching for the attacker, who is described as a light-skinned man, possibly in his 30s, who was last seen wearing a dark gray or black hoodie, dark blue jeans, a black mask over his nose and mouth, and light gray gloves. Police said they were told he smelled like a campfire, and was wearing hiking boots with one boot torn near the toe, showing some sock. Police ask anyone with tips about the case call 541-682-5111 and reference case number 22-12748.
Eugene police gave some tips about staying safe when walking the streets. Police say to walk confidently and not to avoid eye contact, and be aware of your surroundings at all times. Police say not to let strangers get near, and don’t stop to talk with strangers asking for directions as it might be a ploy to get close for an attack. Police say to walk with a buddy after dark or in “fringe” areas, and to call 911 if you feel unsafe or are being followed.