Woman fights off attacker while walking dog

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TO 10 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 6 to 11 ft at 15 seconds and
southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 4 to 6 ft at 9 seconds and south
winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 PM Wednesday to 4 AM PST
Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM to 10 PM PST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TO 10 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 6 to 11 ft at 15 seconds and
southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 4 to 6 ft at 9 seconds and south
winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 PM Wednesday to 4 AM PST
Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM to 10 PM PST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Woman fights off attacker while walking dog

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene Police Department

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is recovering after fighting off an unknown man who tried to grab her while she was walking her dog Monday morning, Eugene Police Department said.

According to EPD, in the morning of December 5, an officer responded to a report of a woman who had been attacked on the sidewalk of west 18th Avenue. The officer said he spoke to the woman at a local hospital, where she was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the woman gave an account of the attack to the officer. The victim reported she had been walking her husky at about 6:15 a.m. on December 5 and was on the west 18th Avenue sidewalk near the bus stop west of Brittany Street when an unknown man grabbed her face from behind and covered her mouth. Police said she told them she was able to fight his hands off her face, but he punched her and she fell to the ground. Her dog bit the assailant on the leg in defense of its owner and the attacker fled heading east, according to police.

Police say they are searching for the attacker, who is described as a light-skinned man, possibly in his 30s, who was last seen wearing a dark gray or black hoodie, dark blue jeans, a black mask over his nose and mouth, and light gray gloves. Police said they were told he smelled like a campfire, and was wearing hiking boots with one boot torn near the toe, showing some sock. Police ask anyone with tips about the case call 541-682-5111 and reference case number 22-12748.

Eugene police gave some tips about staying safe when walking the streets. Police say to walk confidently and not to avoid eye contact, and be aware of your surroundings at all times. Police say not to let strangers get near, and don’t stop to talk with strangers asking for directions as it might be a ploy to get close for an attack. Police say to walk with a buddy after dark or in “fringe” areas, and to call 911 if you feel unsafe or are being followed.

Tags

Recommended for you