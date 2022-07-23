 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Corrected starting time

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to
99 likely. Temperatures between 100 and 103 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected
Tuesday through Thursday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds
temperatures on Friday and beyond. Overnight lows in the mid
to upper 60s in urbanized areas will provide little relief for
those without air conditioning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Woman frustrated after shoulder replacement surgery canceled

  • Updated
  • 0
The patient said her surgery was canceled five days before it was supposed to happen.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - One local woman is sharing her frustrations after her shoulder replacement surgery was canceled at the last minute. 

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said five days before shoulder replacement surgery, she received a call from the hospital, saying the surgery was being postponed indefinitely. 

She said because of the pain, she has to deal with problems sleeping, and lack the ability to do certain, every day tasks.

As time goes by, she told KEZI 9 News she is eager to get some answers from hospital staff. Despite this, she said she is doing her best to keep high spirits. 

"I just decided at some point after the initial disappointment was over I could be miserable or I could just try to enjoy the summer as much as I could. I still have problems with my sleep being interrupted. I don't drive very much. I guess you'd say I'm managing the pain as best I can.," the patient said. 

As of Friday, she said she has not received an answer to her specific case yet. 

KEZI 9 News reached out to PeaceHealth, and a spokesperson said because there are so many people who didn't get the care they needed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for higher level care has increased at medical centers. 

In a continued statement, PeaceHealth said: 

"These and other challenges have led to longer-than-average hospital visits, meaning we are able to serve fewer-than-average patients. PeaceHealth is working diligently to meet this needs, prioritizing safe, necessary care. While we make every effort to minimize impacts, sometimes rescheduling less-critical surgeries is necessary. We always work to provide care as quickly as possible when rescheduling is required."

Officials with PeaceHealth also said the cancellations in surgeries have nothing to do with Oregon22

Again, PeaceHealth said they are making every possible effort to meet patient demand. 

The patient said she hopes to spark some sort of change in getting people the surgeries they need, even if they are not life threatening issues.

 

Recommended for you