Woman frustrated after shoulder replacement surgery canceled

Weather Alert

Corrected starting time ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to 99 likely. Temperatures between 100 and 103 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected Tuesday through Thursday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds temperatures on Friday and beyond. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s in urbanized areas will provide little relief for those without air conditioning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&