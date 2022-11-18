Woman in viral video outside Dizzy Dean's Donuts speaks out

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two weeks after a video surfaced on Reddit appearing to show the owner of Dizzy Dean's Donuts in west Eugene throwing water in the direction of a woman who was sitting near his business, that woman is speaking out about the incident.
"I didn't have any clothes to change into," Shyla George said. "I was wet. I was freezing. I was cold."
It was a cold October morning when George sat down to eat what she said was her first meal in days. As she was sitting in the area of the donut store, she said she heard footsteps.
"He walked up to me and he threw a pitcher of water on me and I was, A, i was exhausted. B, I was freezing, and so I was irate," George said.
In the video which has been viewed thousands of times, the owner of Dizzy Dean's Donuts, Dean Weaver, walks up to George. The camera turns away from her and a splash can be heard. George is immediately upset and said a few expletives.
"You're not putting fires around here," Weaver said in the video.
"I'm [expletive] freezing you [expletive] [expletive]," George responds.
Later in the video, George says, "I don't have any [expletive] clothes to change into."
Weaver said he believes there was a fire next to George when he threw the water. That's where he said he was aiming.
"I threw it on the fire and that person got upset and was yelling and screaming and I clearly said in the video that you can't have fires here," Weaver said.
George said she did start a small fire, but she said it was out before the water was thrown.
"I did light a napkin on fire," George said. "I had some spray sanitizer, sprayed one squirt on a piece, on one napkin, and I had it right beside me."
Weaver said he has had several fires outside of his business and has had to put them out in a similar manner. He shared one example of an earlier instance with KEZI.
"I've done it about six different times," Weaver said. "We've had about ten fires right between the side and front of our store."
Reflecting on the incident, Weaver said he wishes he had been more patient.
"I wish I had been more patient with it and tried to rationalize," Weaver said. "I was in a hurry and sometimes you don't always make the best decisions when you're in a hurry."
George said she does not agree with how Weaver handled the situation, and hopes he goes about things differently in the future.
"I forgive him for doing that," George said. "I just hope that he really thinks twice before he handles another situation like that."
She said she has lived on the streets for years, and similar incidents have happened to her. Just a few weeks before the video was taken, she said something worse happened to her.
"I was maced in the public restroom downtown when I was just changing my clothes," George said.
When asked about a message for the community, here is what George said.
"Take care of people and treat people the right way and you know, pause before you act on something or react to them because we're all just human beings," George said.
"If I could meet her someday, maybe we could reconcile everything and all be good," Weaver said.