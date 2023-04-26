Woman jailed after allegedly breaking into, refusing to leave stranger's car

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is in jail after allegedly breaking into a car and stubbornly refusing police’s attempts to get her out, to the point she had to be forcibly pulled out of the vehicle, the Eugene Police Department said.
According to the Eugene Police Department, at about 6:25 p.m. on April 25, officers responded to a report of a woman who had allegedly broken into a car at west Eighth Avenue between Charnelton Street and Lincoln Street. Police said the woman had allegedly used a knife to break the window of a Toyota Camry and climbed into the back seat. EPD said that when a bystander went up to the woman to ask if it was her car, she apparently responded that she didn’t care whose car it was, it belonged to her now.
Police said an officer approached the woman, who refused to identify herself, and saw she still had the knife. The woman dropped the knife when asked by the officer, however. As the officer continued to speak with the woman, the vehicle’s owner showed up and said he had no idea who she was, EPD said. At this point, police said they told the woman she was under arrest, but she refused to get out of the car.
EPD said they asked the woman several times to get out of the car, but she refused each time. Eventually, officers opened the unlocked driver’s side back door and pulled her out of the car and arrested her. Police said the woman, later identified as Kimberly Michelle Pratt, 33, was taken to the Lane County Jail and charged with unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal trespass, and second-degree criminal mischief.