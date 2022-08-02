Woman jumps out of window to escape apartment fire

EUGENE, Ore. – An apartment complex in the Bethel neighborhood is seriously damaged after a fire earlier Tuesday morning.
Eugene Springfield Fire reportedly arrived at a house fire at 294 Bethel Dr. just after 7:15 a.m. on August 2. Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to one building, but the building was seriously damaged by the fire and containment efforts.
One man on scene reportedly suffered injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. Another woman in the building jumped out of a second-floor window to escape the fire and safely got away. All five people living in the apartment complex are accounted for, according to officials. Several fire engines and other official vehicles remain at the location investigating the fire.
