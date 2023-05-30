Woman killed by train near Junction City, deputies say

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – A woman is dead after being hit by a train Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said they responded to a reported train versus pedestrian crash near Junction City just before 4:30 p.m. on May 29. Deputies said their investigation found that a train was headed southbound on the tracks when the operators saw a woman walking on the tracks. Deputies said the train operators sounded the horn multiple times and tried an emergency stop of the train, but the woman did not get out of the way and was struck by the train.
Paramedics arriving shortly after the LCSO pronounced the woman deceased at the scene, deputies said. Investigators are working to identify the victim. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the LCSO at 541-682-4150, option 1.