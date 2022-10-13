 Skip to main content
Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for hit-and-run manslaughter

Kelsey Culver

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A woman who hit a man with her car in March and then left the scene has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter after the man died of his injuries.

Kelsey Culver, 31, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and failing to perform the duties of a driver to a seriously injured person on October 6.

Court documents show that on October 12, Coos County Judge Martin E. Stone sentenced Culver to 10 years in prison with three years of probation for first-degree manslaughter, and one year and one month in prison for failing to perform the duties of a driver. Culver will be in prison for 10 years because the sentences will be served concurrently, but neither is eligible for a reduction in time served or any sort of conditional release. As part of the probation, the court recommends no contact between Culver, any members of the victim's family, and any witnesses of the incident. Culver's driver's license has also been permanently revoked.

