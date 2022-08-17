 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 99. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to
low 70s.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater
Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Possible near record warm lows will not give much relief
overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Woman sentenced to prison for assaulting disabled young man

  • Updated
  • 0
Jennifer Mast

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Jennifer Mast, the woman accused of assaulting a nonverbal young man unable to defend himself, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison on Wednesday.

Mast was arrested by Springfield police on June 28 on charges of second-degree assault and three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. A video had surfaced of Mast apparently shoving an object into a disabled young man’s ear. Police say their investigation at the time showed that Mast had broken some of his fingers and assaulted him in the head and groin on previous occasions.

Mast appeared in court on August 17 for sentencing. She apparently pleaded guilty to one charge of second-degree assault and two charges of first-degree criminal mistreatment. Court records show she was sentenced to six years and eight months of prison time. Mast is not eligible for any reductions of her sentence.

Tags

Recommended for you