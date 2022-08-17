Woman sentenced to prison for assaulting disabled young man

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Jennifer Mast, the woman accused of assaulting a nonverbal young man unable to defend himself, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison on Wednesday.
Mast was arrested by Springfield police on June 28 on charges of second-degree assault and three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. A video had surfaced of Mast apparently shoving an object into a disabled young man’s ear. Police say their investigation at the time showed that Mast had broken some of his fingers and assaulted him in the head and groin on previous occasions.
Mast appeared in court on August 17 for sentencing. She apparently pleaded guilty to one charge of second-degree assault and two charges of first-degree criminal mistreatment. Court records show she was sentenced to six years and eight months of prison time. Mast is not eligible for any reductions of her sentence.