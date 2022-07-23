Woman shares her story of getting shoulder replacement surgery canceled

Weather Alert

...PROLONGED STRETCH OF HOT TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK ACROSS SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON... Hot temperatures are expected across the interior lowlands of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon beginning Sunday and continuing through the end of next week. The probability of temperatures hitting 95F or warmer are upwards of 50-75% on any given day between Tuesday and Friday. Overnight low temperatures will gradually warm through the week with urban centers and higher hills struggling to dip below 65-70F by the middle to end of next week. This prolonged level of heat will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-related illness to heat-sensitive people and pets, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. Routinely check on the elderly and others susceptible to heat. Plan outdoor activities or working outdoors for early in the day to avoid heat exhaustion.