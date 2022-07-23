Woman shares her story of getting shoulder replacement surgery canceled

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - One local woman is sharing her frustrations after her shoulder replacement surgery was canceled at the last minute.
The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said five days before shoulder replacement surgery, she received a call from the hospital, saying the surgery was being postponed indefinitely.
She said because of the pain, she has to deal with problems sleeping, and lack the ability to do certain, every day tasks.
As time goes by, she told KEZI 9 News she is eager to get some answers from hospital staff. Despite this, she said she is doing her best to keep high spirits.
"I just decided at some point after the initial disappointment was over I could be miserable or I could just try to enjoy the summer as much as I could. I still have problems with my sleep being interrupted. I don't drive very much. I guess you'd say I'm managing the pain as best I can.," the patient said.
As of Friday, she said she has not received an answer to her specific case yet.
KEZI 9 News reached out to PeaceHealth, and a spokesperson said because there are so many people who didn't get the care they needed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for higher level care has increased at medical centers.
In a continued statement, PeaceHealth said:
"These and other challenges have led to longer-than-average hospital visits, meaning we are able to sever fewer-than-average patients. PeaceHealth is working diligently to meet this needs, prioritizing safe, necessary care. While we make every effort to minimize impacts, sometimes rescheduling less-critical surgeries is necessary. We always work to provide care as quickly as possible when rescheduling is required."
Officials with PeaceHealth also said the cancellations in surgeries have nothing to do with Oregon22.
Again, PeaceHealth said they are making every possible effort to meet patient demand.
The patient said she hopes to spark some sort of change in getting people the surgeries they need, even if they are not life threatening issues.