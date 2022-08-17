Woman speaks out about road rage attack; suspect arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- 61-year-old Jeffery Louis Medina was arrested in connection to the assault of two women, including Julie Willits in an alleged road rage incident. Medina now faces second degree assault charges.
"My grandbabies just kept screaming, 'she's dead,'" said Willits, one of the assault victims. "There was so much blood, it took forever for them to clean the road."
The incident occurred on Monday, August 15, around 4:30 PM in the 3200 block of Gateway Street.
Willits was the passenger. Three of her grandchildren were in the backseat and Willits' daughter was driving. She said Medina had been brake-checking them starting on I-5 when they got off the exit onto Gateway Street. From there, Willits said Medina continued following them and they pulled over on Gateway Loop next to Taco Bell.
Willits said she got out of the car to talk to Medina, and she said that is when he attacked her with a wrench.
"He kicked that door open and knocked me back a little bit, and then he grabbed my arm and hit me in the face with the wrench," said Willits. "He grabbed my arm and he held me while he hit me in the back of the head twice."
Willits said her daughter tried to step in to help her.
"She's got to go to the dentist. He broke out two teeth and shifted the front two to the right," Willits said.
Sergeant Kyle Potter from the Springfield Police Department said they used a picture of Medina's truck taken during the incident to help arrest him.
"A lot of times either the victims -- everything happens so quickly nobody gets the license plate, and even if they get a license plate, a lot of cars we come across are not registered to the actual owner," Potter said.
Potter said Medina was arrested at his Veneta home without incident.
Willits said she suffered injuries to her head that required staples and suffered bruising in her face, chest and arm.