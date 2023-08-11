Woman stopped for speeding faces DUII and reckless driving charges

EUGENE, Ore. – A woman who was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants early Friday morning fought with police as she was arrested, according to the Eugene Police Department.
EPD officials said a Street Crimes Unit officer on patrol at about 1:02 a.m. on August 11 saw a car speeding on the Chambers Street connector and heading north toward River Road. When the officer caught up to the vehicle, the vehicle’s driver, identified as Michelle Lynn Neill, 26, initially didn’t stop, but eventually pulled over on West Hillcrest Drive, authorities said.
Police said the officer suspected Neill was under the influence of drugs or having a mental health issue as she began to scream and yell when he contacted her. Additional officers responded to the scene to pin Neill’s vehicle in place with their patrol vehicles to prevent her from leaving, EPD said. Police placed Neill in flexible cuffs, but she continued to be combative, screaming and kicking at officers before she was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, authorities said.
EPD said that once Neill was cleared by the hospital, she was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants-drugs and reckless driving.
According to jail records, Neill is currently in custody at the Lane County Jail.