Woman struck and killed by SUV on I-5 south of Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A woman is dead after being struck by an SUV on Interstate 5 south of Roseburg, Oregon State Police report.
According to OSP, at about 10:20 p.m. on June 24, OSP responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-5 near milepost 123, just south of Roseburg. When they arrived, OSP said their investigation found that a Land Rover Range Rover was headed south on I-5 in the fast lane when it struck Betty Hamm, 54, of Grants Pass, who was walking across the interstate.
Hamm was pronounced dead at the scene, OSP said. The roadway was closed for about 3 hours while OSP conducted their investigation. Troopers said the driver of the Land Rover stopped immediately after the collision and fully cooperated with the investigation. Troopers said the exact cause of the crash is currently unknown.