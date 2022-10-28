Woman who allegedly nearly hit LCSO deputy arrested after chase on Hwy 126

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who officials say nearly ran over a deputy performing a traffic stop was arrested Friday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the LCSO, deputies heard reports of a reckless driver on Highway 126 outside Springfield in the afternoon of October 28. Officials said an LCSO deputy identified the suspect vehicle and began to perform a traffic stop, but the driver sped off as the deputy approached. Officials said the vehicle nearly hit the deputy as it drove away.
LCSO said deputies gave chase, assisted by personnel from Oregon State Police and Springfield Police Department. Officials said that during the chase, a spike strip was successfully used and a PIT maneuver was successfully employed to bring the suspect’s vehicle to a stop near milepost 8 on Highway 126 at about 3:09 p.m. Deputies said the driver was taken into custody.
Traffic on Highway 126 was severely slowed while law enforcement conducted an investigation, but was cleared by about 4 p.m. The LCSO has not yet released the suspect’s name or any charges she may be facing. Stick with KEZI for more details as they come to light.