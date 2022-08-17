 Skip to main content
Women attacked in road rage incident; suspect arrested

Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to the assault of two women in an alleged road rage incident that happened on Monday, the Springfield Police Department said.

According to the SPD, the reported assault happened in the 3200 block of Gateway Street in Springfield in the afternoon of August 15. Officers say they arrived on the scene to find a woman who had been attacked and sustained injuries to her face. Police say another woman who had been attacked had already been taken to RiverBend Hospital with injuries to the face and head, some of which required staples.

Road rage injury staples

Police say the two victims and witnesses at the scene were interviewed. Those interviews and other evidence gathered at the scene identified the suspect as Jeffery Louis Medina, 61, of Veneta. SPD says Detectives were able to locate Medina at his home in Veneta and arrest him without incident on August 17.

Medina was charged with second-degree assault. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Springfield police at 541-726-3721.

Tune in to KEZI 9 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. to hear from one of the victims about the incident, as well as learn more details on how police were able to track down the suspect.

