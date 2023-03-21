Women of World War II honored for Rosie the Riveter Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Looking back over the past 70-plus years, four local women can proudly say, “We Did It!”
The women were part of a gathering at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Springfield on Tuesday, March 21, to celebrate Rosie the Riveter Day. The day honors the legacy of the women whose work supported the war effort during World War II and pushed for continued equity for women in nontraditional jobs. They’re all between 94 and 98 years old, and were honored at the event.
Doris Graham worked in the treasury department in Washington D.C. and now lives in Cottage Grove. Dorothy Key, now living in Eugene, was a machinist in California. During the war, Dolly Marshal, now of Springfield, was a plane spotter in New Jersey.
Florence Rexroad, of Springfield, worked as a riveter in Washington. She said she worked on planes during the war because her legs were longer, and she’s thankful for everyone who worked during the war.
Rexroad said she recently met President Joe Biden when he came to Portland last year, along with Governor Tina Kotek.
“I talk to all the women I can to help them and praise them,” Rexroad said, “because...how many times did you ever see so many women doing things for the war, and I just thought, 'oh my gosh, that is so...' and so God left me on this earth to tell everybody.”
Rosie is a cultural icon used to represent the women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II. These women played an instrumental role in the production of munitions and war supplies. Rosie the Riveter is seen as a symbol of American feminism.