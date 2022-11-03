 Skip to main content
Work continues on Eugene’s newest park

Striker Park under construction

EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews have been working on Striker Park in northeast Eugene since summer 2022, and officials offered a sneak peek of the place on Thursday.

Eugene Public Works says the eight-acre site at Grand Cayman Drive and Antiqua Drive will have a large playground, restrooms, a picnic shelter, spray play, walking paths, an open lawn and space for community gatherings. Officials say that before starting on any park, the city of Eugene reaches out to the neighborhood and the public to solicit as much input as possible, and Striker Park was no different. After four workshops and lots of surveys, designers came up with a design right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Eugene officials say the pandemic was a big challenge to the park’s progress. They said the pandemic worsened other challenges on the park including staffing shortages and supply chain issues. As wetter, colder weather approaches, officials say construction will be slowed further. Nonetheless, they expect the park to be done in spring of 2023.

“Originally it was intended to be this fall, we also had a significant scope addition to the project with support of city council and additional funding that added the pétanque and paved court area,” said Adam Steffen, a landscape architect working on the park with Eugene Public Works. “We're looking at sometime in mid 2023 to have this open to the public.”

