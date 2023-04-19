Work program renewed by Linn County officials to offer paid work experience for teens.

LEBANON, Ore -- Local teens may have the chance at learning what working in the real world is like.
Linn County commissioners have approved the "Youth Wage Grant Program" for the 17th consecutive year. This grant allows teenagers who are looking for a job to work for a company with the assistance of Linn County. The county is using their share of the state’s video lottery money to sponsor young workers for up to two dollars an hour to work for both companies and organizations. Linn County Communications Officer, Alex Paul, said the program has worked in the past and is going to continue in the future.
“It's been a pretty significant amount of money and I think it's worked very well, kids that worked and everything from restaurants to area farms they seed, all kinds of typical jobs that are in the Mid Valley,” Paul said. “With the minimum wage going up to $14.20 an hour in our area, I think that $2 will help subsidize that very well."
One of the businesses that has been working consecutively with the youth wage grant program is the Lebanon Aquatic District. Lorlee Engler has been with the district since 2006. During her time there, she says they have always been program supporters.
“A lot of my staff that have come in that program stay. So then they're here two or three years down the road which is nice,” Engler said. "If you can get young people in it just really helps with the work force."
Engler said that one of the frequent issues she faces during the summertime is trying to be fully staffed. But with the program, she can easily fill the open roles and possibly offer teenagers a more permanent position in the future.
“I have four minors that apply for the summertime, so I try and take advantage of that,” Engler said.
In the end, another year of the program means the teen worker gets valuable working experience that's paid, and management gets a reduced-cost work force that can be used over the summer.