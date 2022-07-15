World Athletics Championships continue

EUGENE, Ore. -- The World Athletics Championships have arrived.

The championships will run from July 15 to July 24 and feature numerous athletic events. The championships are taking place in and around Hayward Field and are bringing athletes from 192 teams from around the world to compete.

Keep an eye on this space for developing coverage of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

Before you go:

The organizing committee for Oregon22 has put in place some restrictions on bags that spectators can bring to the event. Backpacks, camera bags, grocery bags and purses, among other types of bags, are not allowed at the events. Clear bags must be smaller than 12” by 6” by 12”. Small clutch bags about the size of a person’s hand are also allowed.

Oregon22’s sustainability initiatives mean no single-use plastic water bottles will be available at the event, so organizers strongly recommend spectators bring their own refillable water bottles. There are no size or material restrictions for refillable water bottles. Free water refilling stations will be available throughout Hayward Field, and refillable bottles will be available for purchase at the event.

