 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Corrected starting time

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to
99 likely. Temperatures between 100 and 103 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected
Tuesday through Thursday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds
temperatures on Friday and beyond. Overnight lows in the mid
to upper 60s in urbanized areas will provide little relief for
those without air conditioning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

World Athletics Games mascot head stolen

  • Updated
  • 0
Legend the Bigfoot
Courtesy of Getty Images

EUGENE, Ore. -- The head of Legend the Bigfoot, the mascot for the World Athletics Championship games, is missing after it was stolen on Monday, the University of Oregon said.

On Monday, July 18, the head of Legend the Bigfoot’s mascot costume was stolen after the conclusion of his appearance at Oregon22. University of Oregon police say they were able to identify a person of interest based on photographs taken of stolen items.

Police at first questioned an accredited media photographer, who was removed from Hayward Field and taken for questioning. UOPD says the photographer cooperated fully with their questioning, and is not and was not a person of interest. UOPD says the head is still missing and they are still actively investigating the case, but is not releasing more information at this time.

Tags

Recommended for you