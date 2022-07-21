World Athletics Games mascot head stolen

EUGENE, Ore. -- The head of Legend the Bigfoot, the mascot for the World Athletics Championship games, is missing after it was stolen on Monday, the University of Oregon said.
On Monday, July 18, the head of Legend the Bigfoot’s mascot costume was stolen after the conclusion of his appearance at Oregon22. University of Oregon police say they were able to identify a person of interest based on photographs taken of stolen items.
Police at first questioned an accredited media photographer, who was removed from Hayward Field and taken for questioning. UOPD says the photographer cooperated fully with their questioning, and is not and was not a person of interest. UOPD says the head is still missing and they are still actively investigating the case, but is not releasing more information at this time.