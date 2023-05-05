World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A local World War II veteran got an early jump on his birthday celebration this past Friday.
Ralph Schnorr, who served in the Navy as a parachute rigger, turns 105 years old on May 6, and so his fellow veterans started the celebration a day early at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3965. Schnorr enjoyed some birthday cake and a day of playing Texas Hold ‘Em with his buddies, who also thanked him for his service.
“His mind works very well and he figures things out in a hurry,” said Larry Turpin, Ralph’s friend, “and we have others there that are my age. I'm 81. Thank God, I'm still fairly clear in the brain, but there are some of them that aren't.”
Schnorr still drives and is just starting to use a walker. KEZI 9 News was there for Schnorr’s 104th birthday last year, and he said at the time that vodka and eating whatever he wants were his keys to longevity. His answer was pretty much the same this year.
“Why have you lived so long?” he said. “Vodka! I used to drink black Russians, but now I change it to a white Russian. That makes all the difference? I like milk.”
On Saturday, Schnorr will enjoy a barbecue with his grandson and his friends.